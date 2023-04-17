Musicians of Bangladeshi-descent star at Coachella 2023

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 10:00 pm

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 10:00 pm

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 10:00 pm
Joy Crookes and Jai Wolf. Photos: Collected
Joy Crookes and Jai Wolf. Photos: Collected

Sajeeb Saha aka Jai Wolf and Joy Elizabeth Akther Crookes aka Joy Crookes, musicians of Bangali descent, performed at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. It is one of the largest and most famous music festivals in the US, taking place in California.

This year's Coachella took place on 14 April. They performed on Weekend 1 of Coachella. Jai Wolf is known for his songs 'Indian Summer' and 'Like it's over' and Joy Crookes for 'Feet don't fail me now' and 'When you were mine'.

Saha was born in Bangladesh but raised in New York. He is an electronic music producer. Joy on the other hand shares ties to Bangladesh through her mother. 
 

