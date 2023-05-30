Musician Shaon Chowdhury receives Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Award

Musician Shaon Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Musician Shaon Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi musician Shaon Chowdhury recently received the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Award at New Delhi, India, presented by Dada Saheb Phalke Icon Awards Films Organisation. Several ministers of the Government of India, artists, writers, performers and journalists were present at the award ceremony. 

"I sing with the joy of my heart. I've been awarded and honoured for this at home and abroad. This year's award is especially important to me as the name of a famous personality like Netaji is associated with it. I wish to be able to practise music purely in the future," Shaon Chowdhury said about receiving the award. 

The artist previously received eight more international awards for music. He is mainly a modern musician but also performs ghazals. Apart from Bengali, he has also sung in Hindi, Urdu and English. 

 

