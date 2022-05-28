Mumbai Int'l Film Festival: Bangladesh to be ‘country of focus’

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has been selected as the "Country of Focus" at the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival (MFF) in India to commemorate the country's 50 years of independence.

A total of 11 films including the critically acclaimed "Hasina: A Daughter's Tale" will be screened at MIFF 2022, reports The Statesman.

Netflix's series "Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal" episode will have its world premiere at the prestigious festival scheduled to tun from 29 May to 4 June in Mumbai.

Shred Shreedhar's internationally acclaimed film "Reena Ki Kahani," chronicling a real-life story of human trafficking will also be screened at the festival.

The NFAI restored version of Satyajit Ray's Documentary "Sukumar Ray" is also slated to be premiered at the festival.

In addition, the festival will hold special screening of "Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama" – which was the 1st animation film co-produced by India and Japan to celebrate 30 years since its first launch.

Animated film enthusiast will be able to relish retrospective packages from three countries – Portugal, Russia and Canada.

The highest honour of the festival "Golden Conch" will be awarded to the Best Film of the Festival.

The award includes cash prize worth over Tk11 lakh.

The coveted Dr V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award will also carry a cash award of over Tk11 lakh.

Other awards will carry cash prizes ranging from more than Tk1.1-5.5 lakhs alongside silver conch, certificates and trophies. 

festival / 17th Mumbai International Film Festival

