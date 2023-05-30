'Mukh o Mukhosh' star Pyari Begum is no more

Pyari Begum, the actress of Bangladesh's first Bangla talkie film, directed by Abdul Jabbar Khan, 'Mukh O Mukhosh', is no more. She breathed her last due to old age at her residence in Uttara on 3 May at 2 pm.

Pyari was 87 at the time of her death. She was buried next to her husband's grave at the Uttara Sector 12 graveyard beside her husband's grave. The information was given by the only child of Pyari Begum, Principal Engineer of Bangladesh Biman, Rabiul Amin.

"Amma was suffering from heart problems for the last 10 years. A month ago, she was diagnosed with some infection in her lungs. Since then she could not walk normally. She was in a wheelchair until death. I want everyone to pray for Amma," said Rabiul.

It is known that this actress has not acted in any other movie except 'Mukh O Mukhosh'. However, she acted more in dramas. In particular, she had experience of acting in numerous radio dramas.

Until 1995, she performed in radio dramas but removed herself from that after that.