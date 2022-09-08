‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ will possibly release at the end of this year

'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', the biopic based on the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will possibly be released at the end of this year.

"The final cut will be shown to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister at their office before it is formally released. We are hopefully looking at a date towards the end of the year. We'll let you know once we have settled on a fixed date," said Arindam Bagchi, a spokesman for India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Directed by Shyam Benegal, the shooting and post-production of the film has already concluded.

The film stars Arifin Shuvoo as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Nusrat Imrose Tisha as Bangabandhu's wife Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib, Nusraat Faria Mazhar as Sheikh Hasina, Riaz Ahmed as Tajuddin Ahmed, and Elina Shammi as Khaleda Zia, among others.

The trailer was released on 19 May at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.