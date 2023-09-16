'Mujib: The Making of a Nation' premieres at Toronto International Film Festival

The Biopic titled 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', directed by renowned Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal, made its debut at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on 13 September 2023.

The film, depicting the life and political odyssey of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, resonated deeply with the audience, filling the entire TIFF Bell Lightbox hall to its capacity during the screening.

In a statement, director Shyam Benegal expressed his delight at unveiling the film at this prestigious festival. "I'm sure the story of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his journey to create the Nation of Bangladesh will echo with people and communities across the globe. It has been an honour to be able to tell this inspiring story of the Making of a Nation," he said.

Dr Khalilur Rahman, the high commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada, emphasised on a post-premiere interview that the screening of the Biopic on Bangabandhu, "Mujib: The Making of a Nation," at the TIFF, significantly strengthens efforts for the deportation of Nur Chowdhury, the heinous killer of Bangabandhu, to Bangladesh to implement the verdict.

Lead actor Arifin Shuvoo, who portrayed the iconic role of Bangabandhu, said, "It is an honour to play Bangabandhu in this magnificent biopic, and to be here to see the response myself. May Mujib continue to touch our hearts and inspire the world as he always did."