MTV Movie & TV Awards: full list of winners

MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards: full list of winners

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards were held on Sunday night, with Scream VI and The Last of Us being the big winners of the night. Scream VI was named best movie, and also won the award for best fight. Courteney Cox, who played Gale Weathers, and the killer Ghostface received the award via pre-taped video.

Here's the list of all the winners: 

Best Movie- Scream VI

Best Show- The Last of Us

Best Performance in a Movie- Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise ON Top Gun Maverick. Photo: Collected
Best Performance in a Show- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Best Hero- Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Best Villain- Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Best Kiss- Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks

Best Comedic Performance- Adam Sandler — Murder Mystery 2

Breakthrough Performance- Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things

Best Fight- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — Scream VI

Most Frightened Performance- Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Best Duo- Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Best Kick-Ass Cast- Stranger Things

Jenna Ortega. Photo: Collected
Best Song- Taylor Swift — "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series- The Kardashians

Best Competition Series- RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

Best Host- Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show

Best Reality Onscreen Team- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules

Best Music Documentary- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Best Musical Moment- Purple Hearts: "Come Back Home"

 

