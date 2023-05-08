MTV Movie & TV Awards: full list of winners
The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards were held on Sunday night, with Scream VI and The Last of Us being the big winners of the night. Scream VI was named best movie, and also won the award for best fight. Courteney Cox, who played Gale Weathers, and the killer Ghostface received the award via pre-taped video.
Here's the list of all the winners:
Best Movie- Scream VI
Best Show- The Last of Us
Best Performance in a Movie- Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance in a Show- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Best Hero- Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
Best Villain- Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Best Kiss- Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks
Best Comedic Performance- Adam Sandler — Murder Mystery 2
Breakthrough Performance- Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things
Best Fight- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — Scream VI
Most Frightened Performance- Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Best Duo- Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Best Kick-Ass Cast- Stranger Things
Best Song- Taylor Swift — "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Best Docu-Reality Series- The Kardashians
Best Competition Series- RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars
Best Host- Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show
Best Reality Onscreen Team- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules
Best Music Documentary- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Best Musical Moment- Purple Hearts: "Come Back Home"