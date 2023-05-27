Mrinal Sen’s two-day-long birth centenary celebration ends today

The birth centenary celebrations of the subcontinent's renowned filmmaker Mrinal Sen started on Friday (25 May) at the Pathshala South Asian Media Institute.

The film and television department of the Pathshala has organized the program for two days on the 2nd floor of Drik Paath Bhaban, Panthapath. The event ends today.

Today's program kicked off at 11 am with the screening of Mrinal Sen's film "Podatik" (1973). Renowned film critic and teacher Moinuddin Khaled will conduct a master class on Mrinal Sen and his films at 3 pm. After the open discussion, the two-day event will conclude with a screening of Mrinal Sen's "Akaaler Shondhan" (1982) at 5:45 PM.