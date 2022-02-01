Movies leaving Netflix in February 2022

"Terminator 2: Judgment Day" is leaving Netflix on 28 February. Photo: Collected

Though Netflix originals never leave the platform, many shows and movies depart from Netflix every month.

Alongside bidding adieu old favourites every month, Netflix add a myriad of new contents in its library.

Make sure to watch comedy like "Grown Ups" and coming of age drama "The Edge of Seventeen" before they leave.

Check out the list of which movies/series are leaving Netflix in February 2022?

Asterisk sign (*) is given beside notable collections

Leaving February 1

Grown Ups* (2010)

Grown Ups* (2010)

Leaving February 9

Hitler – A Career (1977)

Hitler-A Career

Leaving February 20

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey* (2011)

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey* (2011)

Leaving February 25

No Escape (2015)

No Escape (2015)

Leaving February 26

The Edge of Seventeen* (2016)

The Edge of Seventeen* (2016)

Leaving February 28

Fool's Gold (2008)

Fool's Gold (2008)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day* (1991)