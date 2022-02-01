Movies leaving Netflix in February 2022
Don’t miss the last chance to watch movies that are leaving Netflix on February 2022
Though Netflix originals never leave the platform, many shows and movies depart from Netflix every month.
Alongside bidding adieu old favourites every month, Netflix add a myriad of new contents in its library.
Make sure to watch comedy like "Grown Ups" and coming of age drama "The Edge of Seventeen" before they leave.
Check out the list of which movies/series are leaving Netflix in February 2022?
Asterisk sign (*) is given beside notable collections
Leaving February 1
Grown Ups* (2010)
Leaving February 9
Hitler – A Career (1977)
Leaving February 20
Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey* (2011)
Leaving February 25
No Escape (2015)
Leaving February 26
The Edge of Seventeen* (2016)
Leaving February 28
Fool's Gold (2008)
Here Comes the Boom (2012)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day* (1991)