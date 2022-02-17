Movies and series hitting Netflix this week

Splash

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 05:12 pm

Related News

Movies and series hitting Netflix this week

This week’s highlight includes “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” a direct sequel to the 1974 horror flick of the same name following a psychotic serial killer wearing a grotesque human skin mask

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 05:12 pm
Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Photo: Collected
Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Photo: Collected

From horror, to action, to documentaries on real-life stories, Netflix has a bunch of new content.

This week's highlight includes "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," a direct sequel to the 1974 horror flick of the same name following a psychotic serial killer wearing a grotesque human skin mask. 

Let's check out what's hitting Netflix this week

17 February 

Fistful of Vengeance- FILM

The action thriller is a sequel to Netflix's martial arts series, "Wu Assassins".

Netflix's synopsis of the film reads, "A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when a super powered assassin Kai tracks a killer to Bangkok."

Forgive Us Our Trespasses- SHORT FILM

Forgive us our trespasses. Photo: Collected
Forgive us our trespasses. Photo: Collected

Netflix's new short film following a boy with disability is set in 1939 Germany where Nazis hunt down and murder people with disability.

Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow- SERIES

The second installment of "Young Wallander" titled "Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow" follows the witness of a bizarre murder. The first season of the series is widely appreciated among the audience.

18 February:

Downfall: The Case against Boeing- DOCUMENTARY

The documentary investigates the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people and explores the root cause of the fatal incident.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre-FILM

The upcoming film is a direct sequel to the 1974 horror flick of the same name. The original film showed a lunatic serial killer Leatherface who wears a grotesque human skin mask and kills his victims with his weapon of choice, a chainsaw.

Netflix synopsis of the film reads, "Influencers looking to breathe new life into a Texas ghost town encounter Leatherface, the legendary killer who wears a mask of human skin."

One of us is lying - SERIES

Cast members of One of us is lying, from left: Chibuikem Uche, Annalisa Cochrane, Marianly Tejada, Cooper Van Grootel. Photo: Collected via Deadline
Cast members of One of us is lying, from left: Chibuikem Uche, Annalisa Cochrane, Marianly Tejada, Cooper Van Grootel. Photo: Collected via Deadline

Based on Karen M McManus' New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, the series follows five students walking into detention but only four walk out alive, leaving one dead just as he was about to disclose dark secrets about the others in a gossip app. All four surviving students claim to be innocent as the case revolves around finding out which one of them is lying.

The series first aired on Peacock in October last year.

Space Force- Season 2- SERIES

Season one of Space force witnessed a dramatic end as the team gets stuck on Moon after their American base is completely destroyed by China's Space force.

Season 2 will follow the aftermath of the previous season.

21 February:

Don't Kill Me- FILM

Don&#039;t Kill Me: Photo: Collected
Don't Kill Me: Photo: Collected

The romantic horror follows Mirta and her lover after their death from drug overdose.

The film hit the theaters on April last year.

 22 February:

"RACE: Bubba Wallace"- DOCU-SERIES

The documentary follows "Bubba Wallace," the sole black race car driver in NASCAR as he uses his voice and talent to change the sport.

23 February:

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy- DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

The documentary on popular American rapper Kanye West hit Netflix on 16 February. The new episode of the trilogy will arrive on Friday.

 

netflix / Netflix list / Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

6h | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

7h | Pursuit
The recent years have not been kind to the royals. And Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit certainly does not help. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew's lawsuit was settled, sure, but not forgotten

4h | Panorama
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the government realise that more needs to be done to ensure quality healthcare for all. Photo: Mumit M

Why we need public-private partnerships in healthcare

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

52m | Videos
Barcelona backs in Europa League after 17 years

Barcelona backs in Europa League after 17 years

2h | Videos
Bangshal for different brands of bicycles

Bangshal for different brands of bicycles

3h | Videos
Rice bran oil’s Tk300cr boost to Bogura exports

Rice bran oil’s Tk300cr boost to Bogura exports

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 