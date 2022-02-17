Movies and series hitting Netflix this week

From horror, to action, to documentaries on real-life stories, Netflix has a bunch of new content.

This week's highlight includes "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," a direct sequel to the 1974 horror flick of the same name following a psychotic serial killer wearing a grotesque human skin mask.

Let's check out what's hitting Netflix this week

17 February

Fistful of Vengeance- FILM

Video of Fistful of Vengeance | Official Trailer | Netflix

The action thriller is a sequel to Netflix's martial arts series, "Wu Assassins".

Netflix's synopsis of the film reads, "A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when a super powered assassin Kai tracks a killer to Bangkok."

Forgive Us Our Trespasses- SHORT FILM

Forgive us our trespasses. Photo: Collected

Netflix's new short film following a boy with disability is set in 1939 Germany where Nazis hunt down and murder people with disability.

Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow- SERIES

Video of Young Wallander: Killer&#039;s Shadow | Official Trailer | Netflix

The second installment of "Young Wallander" titled "Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow" follows the witness of a bizarre murder. The first season of the series is widely appreciated among the audience.

18 February:

Downfall: The Case against Boeing- DOCUMENTARY

Video of DOWNFALL: The Case Against Boeing | Official Trailer | Netflix

The documentary investigates the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people and explores the root cause of the fatal incident.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre-FILM

Video of TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE | Official Trailer | Netflix

The upcoming film is a direct sequel to the 1974 horror flick of the same name. The original film showed a lunatic serial killer Leatherface who wears a grotesque human skin mask and kills his victims with his weapon of choice, a chainsaw.

Netflix synopsis of the film reads, "Influencers looking to breathe new life into a Texas ghost town encounter Leatherface, the legendary killer who wears a mask of human skin."

One of us is lying - SERIES

Cast members of One of us is lying, from left: Chibuikem Uche, Annalisa Cochrane, Marianly Tejada, Cooper Van Grootel. Photo: Collected via Deadline

Based on Karen M McManus' New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, the series follows five students walking into detention but only four walk out alive, leaving one dead just as he was about to disclose dark secrets about the others in a gossip app. All four surviving students claim to be innocent as the case revolves around finding out which one of them is lying.

The series first aired on Peacock in October last year.

Space Force- Season 2- SERIES

Video of Space Force: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Season one of Space force witnessed a dramatic end as the team gets stuck on Moon after their American base is completely destroyed by China's Space force.

Season 2 will follow the aftermath of the previous season.

21 February:

Don't Kill Me- FILM

Don't Kill Me: Photo: Collected

The romantic horror follows Mirta and her lover after their death from drug overdose.

The film hit the theaters on April last year.

22 February:

"RACE: Bubba Wallace"- DOCU-SERIES

Video of RACE: Bubba Wallace | Official Trailer | Netflix

The documentary follows "Bubba Wallace," the sole black race car driver in NASCAR as he uses his voice and talent to change the sport.

23 February:

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy- DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

Video of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy | Official Trailer | Netflix

The documentary on popular American rapper Kanye West hit Netflix on 16 February. The new episode of the trilogy will arrive on Friday.