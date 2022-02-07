Movies and series to hit Netflix this week

Netflix adds a myriad of new content every week.

The highlight of this week is, "Inventing Anna." A Netflix original series based on real-life fraudster Anna Sorokin, a Russian-born German who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress under the name Anna Delvey to defraud NY elites

Let's check out what's hitting Netflix this week

February 8

Child of Kamiari Month- Anime Film

Video of Child of Kamiari Month | Official Trailer | Netflix Anime

The synopsis of the upcoming Anime movie on Netflix reads, "A year after losing her mother, a little girl learns that she must journey across Japan to the annual gathering of gods in the sacred land of Izumo."

9 February

Catching Killers-Season 2

Video of Catching Killers Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The first season of the True crime docu-series was released just two months ago, December 2021.

The series follows the police as they hunt down the most violent killers.

The Privilege

The Privilege. Photo: Collected

The upcoming film revolves around a wealthy teen and his friends attending an elite private school. They uncover a dark controversy while deciphering a series of strange supernatural events.

11 February

Tall Girl 2- Film

Video of Tall Girl 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The coming-of-age sequel picks up where the first film left off.

The first film follows a 6-foot 1.5-inch-tall high school girl, Jodie (Ava Michelle), who suffers from insecurities due to her unusual height. The fact that her sister Harper (Sabrina Carpenter) is a beauty pageant titleholder becomes a cherry on top for her insecurities.

Though Jodie was quite timid in the first film, the trailer of the sequel shows a confident Jodie.

Inventing Anna, Series

Video of Inventing Anna | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix's synopsis of the upcoming series reads, "Audacious entrepreneur or a con artist? A journalist chase down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York's elite that she was a German heiress."

Love and Leashes- Film

Love and Leashes. Photo: Collected

Hyeon-jin Park directorial Rom-com follows two co-workers who indulge in a contractual relationship.

BigBug- Film

Video of BIGBUG | Official Trailer | Netflix

The French Sci-fi flick follows the year 2045 when humans have ceded most tasks to AI

12 February

Forecasting Love and Weather – series - 12 February

Video of Forecasting Love and Weather | Official Trailer | Netflix

The upcoming rom-com follows Jin Ha Kyung, an employee at Korea's national weather forecast service, who keeps personal and professional life separated. However, the arrival of a free-spirited and talented co-worker Lee Shi Woo challenges Jin Ha Kyung's usual boundaries.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One – series - 12 February

Video of Twenty Five Twenty One | Official Teaser | Netflix

Netflix's synopsis of the upcoming rom-com reads, "The dreams of two young people are crushed by an overwhelming financial crisis in the 1990s. But when they reunite at the ages of 25 and 21, the spirited pair finds friendship and affection in times of adversity as they venture into adulthood together."