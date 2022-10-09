Mousumi to returns to the big screen after a two-year hiatus

After a hiatus of almost two years, popular actress Mousumi is finally returning to the big screen in a new government funded film 'Bhangon'. Directed by Mirza Sakhawat Hossain, the film is set to be released in theaters on 4 November.

Bhangon's plot revolves around the underprivileged residents who live at riverbanks, people who often lose their homes due to erosion. These people, at one point, came to the city in an effort to turn their lives around.

Mousumi will be seen in a central role in Bhangon. In this context, she said, 'I starred in this movie because of the story. One does not always get the opportunity to act in such stories."

"It can be said that my character is quite complex. Still, I tried to put my best foot forward. My hard work will only be worthwhile if the audience likes it. I am optimistic about the success of this movie."

The film also stars Fazlur Rahman Babu, Pran Roy, Rasheda Chowdhury and others.

She will also be starring in two more films, 'Sonar Chor' by Zahid Hossain and Ashutosh Sujon's 'Deshantar', currently awaiting release.