Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's project to debut in India's Inaugural Cinevesture Market

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 03:15 pm
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Photo: Collected
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Photo: Collected

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's project is set to debut at India's Inaugural Cinevesture Market.

The first edition of India's Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) has revealed 20 projects that will participate in its accompanying market, reports Variety. 

Bangladeshi auteur, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's Hindi and English-language unconventional romance "To Hell With Love" is among the 20 projects that have been revealed. 

Consisting of 17 features and three series, the lineup includes projects from creators who have garnered recognition both internationally and within South Asia.

The festival and market will take place from 27-31 March in Chandigarh, Punjab, northern India

The market aims to establish connections between investors and curated projects, which will also be presented to exhibitors and distributors.

Notable figures on the advisory board include former Cannes film market director Jerome Paillard, Indian actor and producer Rana Daggubati (known for "Baahubali"), Nicole Guillemet, former co-director of the Sundance Film Festival, and Indian filmmaker Ajitpal Singh, whose film "Fire in the Mountains" was featured at Sundance.

 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

