Mostafa Sarwar Farooki joins 2022 Sydney Film Festival jury

Internationally acclaimed director Mostafa Sarwar Farooki has joined the Official Competition Jury of the 2022 Sydney Film Festival (SFF), which will confer the Sydney film prize to one of the 12 titles in the official competition.

SFF is slated to run from 8 June-19 June this year. The prestigious annual festival recognises courageous, audacious and cutting-edge film.

Apart from Farooki other members of the Jury are: acclaimed actor/director David Wenham (Australia), who will also be jury president, BAFTA-nominated writer and director Jennifer Peedom (Australia), Berlin Golden Bear-winning writer-director-producer Semih Kaplanoğlu (Turkey), and the Executive Director of the Kawakita Memorial Film Institute, Tokyo, Yuka Sakano (Japan).

The winner of the Sydney Film Prize will be announced during the SFF's Closing Night ceremony at the State Theatre on 19 June.

The 2021 Sydney Film Prize was awarded to There Is No Evil, by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof.