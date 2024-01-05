Mostafa Monwar: Crafting characters, evading fame

Mostafa Monwar

Actors, like all artists, leave a lasting impact through their roles. In Bangladesh, 'Baker Bhai' is a famous example, a character whose fictional death even sparked real protests.

However, some actors, despite their significant roles in various dramas, movies, and series, remain largely unknown to the mainstream audience. They've played memorable parts which often go unnoticed and their real identities; often overshadowed.

One such actor in the Bangladeshi entertainment industry is Mostafa Monwar. Currently very active, he has appeared in several acclaimed works, including 'Gunin', 'Payer Tolay Mati Nai', 'Unoloukik', and more recently, 'Surongo' and 'Procholito'.

Monwar epitomises the kind of actor described above. A familiar face in many acclaimed Bangladeshi productions, he's often seen in diverse roles and styles. Yet, despite his presence on the big screen, he remains relatively unknown, partly due to his introverted nature. Most remember him more for his vibrant character portrayals than his real name, adding to his anonymity.

"Initially it took a lot of effort to land my first few stage plays and to get used to the demands of acting on stage . Those were my formative days as an actor. Things became a lot more complex after I transitioned into dramas and movies. But I learned a lot along the way and I am still learning," Monwar shared, reflecting on his 25-year acting career.

His journey in acting started during his student days at cadet college, where he first eyed an opportunity in stage acting. Although he couldn't seize that initial chance, he soon joined various stage play groups. By 1998, Mostafa embarked on his ambitious yet modest journey, participating in numerous stage plays, before eventually stepping into the realm of dramas and movies.

He has worked with many renowned filmmakers and directors since 2004, when he started acting on the big screen. And every time, he had something to learn. He always found places where he could grow as an actor. Even with all that he has achieved, he still considers himself to be a student of the craft.

"As I had said, I am still learning and I think this learning process is what keeps me interested in acting," he said.

Acting in itself is a unique form of art. It has its own expression and every actor has a unique approach to this art.

"To me acting is more about portraying the character and conveying the message the character was made for. I would say the talent to take on a fictional character and express the emotions and feelings in their true form, is where this art becomes complete," Monwar said with conviction.

Since 2015 and after having featured in a number of movies and series, the actor finally secured some major roles. But the audience reception to him as an actor was somewhat underwhelming.

"Well the audience really does not go for the movies which I usually take part in. I always like challenging myself and therefore challenging roles always attracts me. But hardly there's ever much of a reaction from the audience," he expressed with humility.

But it is also worth noting that audience reception and the limelight was never Monwar's first priority. Rather, he was always driven towards playing meaningful roles, culminating in meaningful stories for everyone to enjoy.

Monwar, being an accomplished actor, also has some notable hobbies. Hobbies through which he likes to voice his views of the world. In his spare time he likes to write and paint.

Writing, especially scriptwriting, had been a big part of his life for a long time. But over time, as he got busier with acting, writing has become sidelined for a good while.

"There is a lot happening in the world right now. I, however, choose not to say or voice any thoughts in this regard, unlike others. If I truly want to say something, I would rather do it through writing," he said.

The actor is currently busy with a project for an OTT platform. Since the production is still going on, no details could be disclosed. But considering the kind of talent Mostafa Monwar is, it is safe to say that it will be another satisfying watch for all of us enthusiasts.