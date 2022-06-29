Most Handsome Man Of 2022: BTS ‘V’ beats Hrithik Roshan, Robert Pattinson and others

BTS ‘V’ becomes Most Handsome Man Of 2022 leaves behind Hrithik Roshan, Robert Pattinson. Photo: Collected/ Getty Images

BTS' 'V', Kim Taehyung, has been named as 'The Most Handsome Man 2022' leaving behind Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan and Hollywood's Robert Pattinson and others.

The 26 year old BTS singer was recently spotted at the Celine fashion show in Paris.

The second spot is grabbed by 53-year-old "Friends" star Paul Rudd, reports Iwm Buzz. Earlier Paul bagged People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 title.

Twilight star Robert Pattinson, who is scientifically the most attractive man, came in third on the list of the Most Handsome Men of 2022.

Dr. Julian De Silva, who found Amber Heard to be the most beautiful women after analyzing her face through computerized facial mapping technic, discovered Robert Pattison as the most handsome man with "92.15% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi — which measures physical perfection."

Hrithik Roshan, who is known as the Greek God of Bollywood for having stunning facial features, is ranked fourth on the list of 2022's Most Handsome Men.

See the List of top 10 most handsome man of 2022:

1. BTS 'V'- Singer, Age: 26, Nationality: South Koren

BTS V. Photo: Collected

2. Paul Rudd- Actor, screenwriter and Producer, Age: 53, Nationality: American

Paul Rudd. Photo: AP via The Guardian

3. Robert Pattinson- Actor, Age- 36, Nationality: English

Robert Pattison. Photo: Collected

4. Hrithik Roshan- Actor, Age: 47, Nationality: Indian

Hrithik Roshan. Photo: Collected

5. David Beckham- Former Professional Footballer, Age: 47, Nationality: English

David Beckham. Photo: Collected

6. Idris Elba- Actor, Producer, and Musician Age: 49, Nationality: English

Idris Elba. Photo: Collected

7. Omar Borkan Al Gala- Model, Actor and Photographer, Age: 31, Nationality: Iraqi

Omar Borkan Al Gala: Photo: Collected

8. Tom Cruise- Actor and Producer, Age: 59, Nationality: American

Tom Cruise. Photo: Collected

9. Chris Evans- Actor, Age: 41, Nationality: American

Chris Evans. Photo: AFP/Getty via ABC News

10. Noah Mills- Model and Actor Age: 39, Nationality: Canadian