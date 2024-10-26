Mosharraf Karim’s first anthology is a halloween special

Splash

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 04:20 pm

Related News

Mosharraf Karim’s first anthology is a halloween special

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 04:20 pm
Mosharraf Karim’s first anthology is a halloween special

Mosharraf Karim steps into his first anthology series on Chorki with 'Adhunik Bangla Hotel', set to premiere on 30 October for Halloween. The three-episode series, directed by Kazi Asad, mixes psychological horror, fantasy, and thriller elements, showcasing Karim in diverse roles. 

"I never imagined stories like these could be based around food items," Karim remarked, adding that viewers "will be surprised." 

He describes his characters as having a "blend of the seen and unseen," expressing complex psychological layers that add depth to the series.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Halloween / Mosharraf Karim / Chorki

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

34m | Videos
Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

1h | Videos
Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

2h | Videos
Why are entrepreneurs more comfortable with banks than capital market for finance?

Why are entrepreneurs more comfortable with banks than capital market for finance?

3h | Videos