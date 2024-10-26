Mosharraf Karim’s first anthology is a halloween special

Mosharraf Karim steps into his first anthology series on Chorki with 'Adhunik Bangla Hotel', set to premiere on 30 October for Halloween. The three-episode series, directed by Kazi Asad, mixes psychological horror, fantasy, and thriller elements, showcasing Karim in diverse roles.

"I never imagined stories like these could be based around food items," Karim remarked, adding that viewers "will be surprised."

He describes his characters as having a "blend of the seen and unseen," expressing complex psychological layers that add depth to the series.

