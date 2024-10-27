Mosharraf Karim's 'Adhunik Bangla Hotel' set to haunt audiences on Halloween

The original series "Adhunik Bangla Hotel," featuring Mosharraf Karim in the lead role, will premiere on Chorki this Halloween (31 October).

This is Mosharraf's first appearance in an anthology series, directed by Kazi Asad.

Chorki's Facebook page released the series' first poster on Friday (25 October) with the caption, "Mosharraf Karim brings the perfect blend of Bengali cuisine and ghosts."

"Over 3 weeks and 3 episodes, experience 3 different flavours of Bengali horror," added the post.

"I never imagined stories like these could be based around food items," Karim remarked, adding that viewers "will be surprised."

He describes his characters as having a "blend of the seen and unseen," expressing complex psychological layers that add depth to the series.

The web series will unfold over three weeks, featuring three episodes titled "Boal Macher Jhol", "Khasir Paya", and "Hasher Salun".