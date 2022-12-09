Mosharraf Karim: New Mahanagar season will surprise viewers

It has been a while since Mosharraf Karim rose to super stardom and became a household name – a name often associated with quality entertainment for the audience through versatile acting in a wide range of characters. Be it a play, a movie or simply a web content, he performs on every platform with equal panache and vigour.

Through his multidimensional roles, Mosharraf Karim has set the bar very high for his generation of actors, and indeed for himself. And his audience expects nothing less of him. The actor is very cognizant of that and seems to plan his work accordingly.

With each new work, he tries to reinvent himself. Indeed, how else will someone reach his calibre?

"But it is also not an attempt to overcome myself through acting. I'm never in a tug of war within myself regarding that. It's the desire to do something new – an innate desire that is already there in me," said the actor.

"But I can't always do something new. However, I am happy to do something whenever possible and it is toward that joy I work for," Mosharraf Karim told The Business Standard.

As with acting, he is also a thoughtful individual. When not busy with his shooting schedule, he sits down with a favourite book or to watch a movie, or simply passes time with his acquaintances, singing with a harmonium accompaniment.

Despite the celebrity status the actor enjoys, he has accustomed himself to living a very simple life. Even being a star, he considers living a normal life as a part of his persona.

Thus, when this ordinary person appears on the screen again as an extraordinary performer, the audience cannot help but be captivated.

Last year he acted in the web series 'Mahanagar', directed by Ashfaque Nipun and took the audience by surprise with his OC Harun character. When it was released on the OTT platform Hoichoi, it became an instant hit on both sides of the border. The making of the second season has been completed, where Mosharraf Karim will return as OC Harun.

Directed again by Ashfaque Nipun, the date of release is yet to be decided but expected to be announced soon. The actor himself is also waiting for the release of the second season.

"The story will pick up from where the first one ended and perhaps begin with his prison sentence. The story unravels on whether or not the prisoner can get out of his prison sentence."

Karim didn't want to give spoilers to 'Mahanagar' fans but they are in for a surprise, the actor assured in his interview with TBS.

Meanwhile, he is also doing a new role in Kolkata, in a movie called 'Gu Kaku – The Potty Uncle', directed by famous Kolkatan filmmaker Bratya Basu.

Ritwik Chakravarti, Paran Bandopadhyay, Shantilal Mukherjee, Tanushree Chakroborty, Susmita Chatterjee, Aparajita Ghosh and Miska Halm will star next to Karim in the film.

The setting of the movie is in a 90's rural area. The film will tell the story of how a marginalised man profoundly affects the lives of an entire community and eventually becomes the 'Piper of Hamelin' for his people.

Mosharraf previously worked in another Bratya Basu film, 'Dictionary'. However, he kept details of 'Dictionary' under wraps for the time being.

"The movie is not finished yet. The character is also very different. So, I did it carefully. Bratya Da is a seasoned director and he knows what he is doing. The film is well written too. And we got along with each other from the beginning. I am very hopeful for this film," he added.

The audience's thoughts with Mosharraf on this film are also aligned since the director is not making him do another character identical to his past roles having invited him all the way across borders.

On that note, Mosharraf Karim fans are also waiting for him to add another plume to his proverbial hat of success through 'Dictionary'. The busy actor is also preparing to act in a new web series.