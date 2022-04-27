Mosharraf Karim, Intekhab Dinar and Tariq Anam Khan team up for Hoichoi’s ‘Dour’

Celebrated actor Mosharraf Karim, Intekhab Dinar and Tariq Anam Khan team up for Hoichoi's thrilling wed series "Dour."

Dour brings the powerhouse actor Mosharraf Karim and his talented wife Robena Reza, in one frame for the first time for a web series.

The series with heavy plot twists revolves around the captivating tale of a missing car and staggering revelations that follow through the trail.

Mosharraf Karim stars as a first-class contractor Ruhul Amin whose car got stolen.

Alongside carrying scandalous documents, Ruhul Amin's only son is stuck in the trunk of his missing car.

Video of Dour (দৌড়) | Official Trailer | Mosharraf Karim, Intekhab Dinar | Raihan Khan | 2nd May | hoichoi

After ordering his henchman to find and destroy his missing car before it gets discovered by the Police, Ruhul Amin finds out that his son is trapped in the trunk of his car.

Mosharraf's character then goes on a nail-biting chase for his car to save his only son's life.

Intekhab Dinar who garnered immense praise with his naturalistic performance in "Sabrina" stars as Ruhul Amin's manager and Tariq Anam Khan stars as a police officer.

Like recent Hoichoi releases, "Dour" also highlights the exploitation of power and position.

The trailer of Raihan Khan directorial series also features powerful performers of Irfan Sazzad, Tasnuva Tisha, Swagoto, and Uzzal Mahmud.

"Dour," is slated to hit Hoichoi on 2 May.