Mosharraf Karim, Intekhab Dinar and Tariq Anam Khan team up for Hoichoi’s ‘Dour’

Splash

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 05:20 pm

Related News

Mosharraf Karim, Intekhab Dinar and Tariq Anam Khan team up for Hoichoi’s ‘Dour’

The series with heavy plot twists revolves around the theft of first-class contractor Ruhul Amin’s (Mosharraf Karim) car and staggering revelations that follow through the trail

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 05:20 pm
Dour. Photo: Collected
Dour. Photo: Collected

Celebrated actor Mosharraf Karim, Intekhab Dinar and Tariq Anam Khan team up for Hoichoi's thrilling wed series "Dour."

Dour brings the powerhouse actor Mosharraf Karim and his talented wife Robena Reza, in one frame for the first time for a web series.

The series with heavy plot twists revolves around the captivating tale of a missing car and staggering revelations that follow through the trail.

Mosharraf Karim stars as a first-class contractor Ruhul Amin whose car got stolen.

Alongside carrying scandalous documents, Ruhul Amin's only son is stuck in the trunk of his missing car.

After ordering his henchman to find and destroy his missing car before it gets discovered by the Police, Ruhul Amin finds out that his son is trapped in the trunk of his car.

Mosharraf's character then goes on a nail-biting chase for his car to save his only son's life.

Intekhab Dinar who garnered immense praise with his naturalistic performance in "Sabrina" stars as Ruhul Amin's manager and Tariq Anam Khan stars as a police officer.

Like recent Hoichoi releases, "Dour" also highlights the exploitation of power and position.

The trailer of Raihan Khan directorial series also features powerful performers of Irfan Sazzad, Tasnuva Tisha, Swagoto, and Uzzal Mahmud.

"Dour," is slated to hit Hoichoi on 2 May. 

 

Dour / Mosharraf Karim / Robena Reza Jui / Intekhab Dinar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

4h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

6h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

6h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

7h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

5h | Videos
The many claimants of Tentultala field

The many claimants of Tentultala field

5h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

1d | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access