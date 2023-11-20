Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift dominate 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift dominated the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (20 November). The award show was broadcast live on multiple platforms.

Wallen led the winners list with 11, Swift was close behind with 10; Drake had five, Zach Bryan and SZA four, and 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, Beyonce and Miley Cyrus all scored three, reports Variety.

The broadcast featured pre-recorded performances, notably from Mariah Carey, who delivered her first awards show performance of "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Additionally, there were live performances from Wallen, Karol G, Peso Pluma, David Guetta, and Bebe Rexha, as well as NewJeans and Stray Kids.

Presented by Marriott Bonvoy, the awards were determined by year-to-date performance metrics on the Billboard charts.