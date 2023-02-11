Morgan Freeman to Play Villain in 'Gunner' Opposite Luke Hemsworth

Morgan Freeman to Play Villain in 'Gunner' Opposite Luke Hemsworth

Photo: Collected
A forthcoming action thriller film 'Gunner' will star Luke Hemsworth alongside Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman as the villain. Freeman will play an evil kingpin.

In the action thriller, Hemsworth plays Special Ops veteran Lee Gunner, who battles a drug gang when his two boys are taken hostage while he is out fishing.

Gunner's boys discover a large drug cartel operation, which causes the son of the gang's leader Kendrick Ryker to abduct them (Freeman).

Speaking on Freeman's casting, Delphine Perrier, COO of Highland Film Group, called him an unmatched talent.

"Working again with such an incomparable talent like Morgan Freeman is fantastic, and we're thrilled to team up with him for a second time in such a different and exciting role," said Perrier.

Gunner will start filming this spring in Alabama. 

