Moonbin, K-pop star dies at age 25

South Korean singer Moonbin, who's part of the boy band "Astro" has died at the age of 25. The singer's music label Fabtagio announced the news on Thursday (20 April).

He was found unresponsive by his manager at his apartment in Seoul on Wednesday night, South Korean media quoted police, reports Reuters.

Later, the K-pop singer was found dead at his residence in Seoul's Gangnam neighbourhood. Local media suspected it as suicide but police did not comment on the matter.

"Members of Astro and fellow artists and staff at Fantagio are deeply saddened and shocked as we mourn him," said Fabtagio's statement.

Moon Bin – who performed as Moonbin – was a member of the group Astro and also performed with a subgroup called Moonbin & Sanha.