Mondira Chakroborty wins big at Dhallywood Award in New York

Last Eid-ul-Fitr, the movie 'Kajol Rekha,' directed by Giasuddin Selim, was released in theatres countrywide. Mondira Chakraborty created quite a stir by playing the central character in this movie.

Due to the success of the film, she received the 'Dhallywood Award' in New York, USA. The actress herself shared the news over the phone from New York. informing that she received this award in the Best Actress category.

"Although I have received awards for other works before, this is the first time I have received an award for my performance in the movie 'Kajol Rekha.'", Mondira said. "Recently, at the Dhallywood Award ceremony held in America, I was given this award. I am dedicating this first award for 'Kajol Rekha' to the audience because it is their love that has made me the Mondira I am today," she added.

Mondira mentioned that she will return to the country in August after participating in two more events in America. In the meantime, she has completed working on the movie 'Nilchakra' opposite Arifin Shuvoo. However, the actress shared that she will have more good news about a new movie after returning to the country. Discussions are underway for her to work on an international film.

