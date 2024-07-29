Mondera wins her second award of the year

Mondera Chakroborty has recently added another accolade to her career by winning her second acting award in the United States.

Following her acclaimed performance in the film 'Kajol Rekha,' directed by Giasuddin Selim, Mondera earned the 'Dhallywood Award' in America for the first time.

Her latest recognition came at the 'Ananda Mela' award ceremony in Los Angeles, where she was honored as the 'Best Film Actress.'

Sharing her excitement from the United States, Mondera expressed her gratitude, saying, "I am grateful to the award organisers. As an artist, I feel inspired and proud. 'Kajol Rekha' represents a significant chapter in my acting career. I turned down many good projects while waiting for the film's release, and I see the results now. I am particularly thankful to Giasuddin Selim for giving me the opportunity to work in this film. I hope to return to the country before my birthday with everyone's blessings."

In addition, Mondera has recently completed shooting for 'Neelchakra,' directed by Mithu Khan, which is expected to release later this year.

