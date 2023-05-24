Momtaz to perform at Anti-Human-Trafficking concert in Cox's Bazar

24 May, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 05:55 pm

Momtaz. Photo: Collected
Momtaz. Photo: Collected

An Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness Raising Concert and a Documentary Show' will be held in Laban Point at Cox's Bazar on 27 May. 

The concert is organized under the 'Ashshash Project' implemented by Winrock International and Supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, as part of its month-long campaign against human trafficking and the protection of survivors of trafficking.

Popular singer Momtaz Begum, MP and band 'Madal' will perform here. 

Along with the music, a documentary 'Agun Pakhi' produced by Winrock International with the support of Switzerland will be screened with a view to promote mass awareness against human trafficking and to protect the rights of trafficking survivors. The documentary highlights the consequence of human trafficking.

The concert will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

As part of this month-long campaign, the first concert was held on May 4 at Hadis Park in Khulna. Popular singer Chandana Majumdar and the band 'different Touch' performed there.

The second concert was held in May in Satkhira where Chandana Majumdar and Sandeepan performed. Also, the third concert was held on 10 May at Hal Ground, Jessore.

 Popular band 'Joler Gann' and popular musician Sandeepan performed there.

All events are being managed by the advertising agency Cool Exposure.

Such a different initiative to aware people of anti-human trafficking has received a huge response from the audience. The audience thanked the organizers for such an initiative.

Launched in 2018, Ashshash project implemented by Winrock International and Supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, has been working with an aim to restore the dignity, well-being, and self-sufficiency of the human trafficking survivors by providing them with psychosocial counseling, technical vocational skills training, entrepreneurship development, on-the-job training, and job placement support. 

The project has been working in five districts including Khulna, Jashore, Satkhira, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

 

