Momotaz, Belal teams up for 'Boro Baper Pola'

Splash

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 02:21 pm

Momotaz Begum and Belal Khan. Photo: Courtesy
Momotaz Begum and Belal Khan. Photo: Courtesy

Legendary folk queen Momotaz Begum and Belal Khan have voiced Eid special song "Borobaper Polo."

Keeping the young generation in mind, the funky lyrics of the song is written by Shomeshshor Ali.

Rehnuma Mostafa, Zaher Alvi along with a group of dancers have performed in the music video choreographed by Ruhul Amin.

Zaher Alvi, Rehnuma Mostafa. Photo: Courtesy
Zaher Alvi, Rehnuma Mostafa. Photo: Courtesy

"The rhythmic song with Puran Dhaka accent will be loved by the young generation," said the local bus singer.

"I hope the audiences will relish the song this Eid," she added.

The song will hit Belal Khan's official YouTube channel on 25 April.

It will also be released in Shadin, Amazon Prime, Spotify, I-Tunes, Gaana, Saavan, GP music and other local and international platforms.

