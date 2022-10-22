Model and actor Shimul appears on BTV after 20 years

Model and actor Monir Khan Shimul, who emerged as one of the most loved faces of television during the mid and late 90s, just appeared on a programme on the state-owned Bangladesh Television (BTV) channel after a 20-year absence.

Shimul appeared in the comedy magazine programme 'Rango Club', produced by Monirul Hasan and aired yesterday.

The actor, who has been busy running his business, has recently begun doing more acting work.

"'When I was doing [acting and modelling] full-time, BTV was the only TV channel [in the country]. I have so many memories associated with this channel," he said.

Shimul, who had to decline a few offers for BTV programmes, finally managed to work for a BTV show as the timing was right for the actor. "Audiences are very interested in the programme because it is a comedy show. I hope it will be very entertaining," he said.

Despite his absence in TV, Shimul has been busy acting in films and serieses for streaming platforms.

He recently acted in the Shuddhaman Chaitan directed 'Dampara' movie. A six-episode series for streaming platform Chorki titled 'Dhongsho' is also set to release soon, where the actor will be seen playing a villain character.

