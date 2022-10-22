Model and actor Shimul appears on BTV after 20 years

Splash

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 12:09 pm

Related News

Model and actor Shimul appears on BTV after 20 years

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 12:09 pm
Monir Khan Shimu. Photo: Courtesy
Monir Khan Shimu. Photo: Courtesy

Model and actor Monir Khan Shimul, who emerged as one of the most loved faces of television during the mid and late 90s, just appeared on a programme on the state-owned Bangladesh Television (BTV) channel after a 20-year absence. 

Shimul appeared in the comedy magazine programme 'Rango Club', produced by Monirul Hasan and aired yesterday. 

The actor, who has been busy running his business, has recently begun doing more acting work. 

"'When I was doing [acting and modelling] full-time, BTV was the only TV channel [in the country]. I have so many memories associated with this channel," he said. 

Shimul, who had to decline a few offers for BTV programmes, finally managed to work for a BTV show as the timing was right for the actor. "Audiences are very interested in the programme because it is a comedy show. I hope it will be very entertaining," he said. 

Despite his absence in TV, Shimul has been busy acting in films and serieses for streaming platforms. 

He recently acted in the Shuddhaman Chaitan directed 'Dampara' movie. A six-episode series for streaming platform Chorki titled 'Dhongsho' is also set to release soon, where the actor will be seen playing a villain character. 
 

Shimul / BTV

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

1h | Mode
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

3h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

5h | Panorama
Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work.Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

16h | Videos
The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

22h | Videos
Nora Fatehi biography

Nora Fatehi biography

16h | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning