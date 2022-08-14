Model-actor Jannatul Ferdous Peya becomes advocate of Bangladesh Supreme Court

Splash

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 05:10 pm

Related News

Model-actor Jannatul Ferdous Peya becomes advocate of Bangladesh Supreme Court

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 05:10 pm
Jannatul Ferdoush Peya. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Jannatul Ferdoush Peya. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Model, anchor and actor Jannatul Ferdous Peya, who is also a lawyer by profession, has become an enlisted advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

Sharing the news on her social media handle, the actor penned, "I'm immensely proud to say that I have become Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh. I had to work hard to add this title to my legal profession. Extremely satisfied with the life and the people and my pets that I am surrounded by."

Jannatul Ferdous Peya caught the limelight after becoming the winner of Miss Bangladesh 2007. The multi-talented actor made her silver screen debut with Chorabali in 2012. She was last seen in the HR Habib directorial "Chitmahal".

Jannatul Ferdoush Peya. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Jannatul Ferdoush Peya. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

 

Supreme court advocate / model

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: M Aminur Rahman

Mallik Ghat flower market: the biggest hub for flowers in Asia

4h | In Focus
Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

9h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

India’s 75th anniversary is one to forget

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

40m | Videos
Why do animals love sunbathing?

Why do animals love sunbathing?

4h | Videos
Why do animals like sunbathing?

Why do animals like sunbathing?

3h | Videos
This train will run on carbon dioxide

This train will run on carbon dioxide

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador