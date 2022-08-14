Model-actor Jannatul Ferdous Peya becomes advocate of Bangladesh Supreme Court

Model, anchor and actor Jannatul Ferdous Peya, who is also a lawyer by profession, has become an enlisted advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

Sharing the news on her social media handle, the actor penned, "I'm immensely proud to say that I have become Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh. I had to work hard to add this title to my legal profession. Extremely satisfied with the life and the people and my pets that I am surrounded by."

Jannatul Ferdous Peya caught the limelight after becoming the winner of Miss Bangladesh 2007. The multi-talented actor made her silver screen debut with Chorabali in 2012. She was last seen in the HR Habib directorial "Chitmahal".