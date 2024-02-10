Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata after after complaining about chest pain

10 February, 2024, 12:45 pm
10 February, 2024

The veteran actor is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain, as per a report.

Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after he reportedly complained of chest pain on Saturday morning.

As per a report by India Today, sources close to the actor said that he was feeling uneasy, following which he was taken to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The actor's family is yet to react to the reports of his hospitalisation, and the hospital has also not issued any statement so far. Mithun, who was last seen as a judge in the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance along with Mouni Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Srabanti Chatterjee and Puja Banerjee, was honoured with a Padma Award – the Padma Bhushan – in January 2024.

In an interview with ETimes last month, Mithun Chakraborty's son, actor Mimoh Chakraborty, expressed his happiness over Mithun's Padma Bhushan and said, "I have no words to describe this feeling of euphoria and joy. It is such an honour to feel this moment of pride... Dad is truly deserving of this award and I am so grateful to our government and institutions for honouring dad with this prestigious award. I am so grateful and full of joy right now. Touchwood."

Mithun Chakraborty, who has acted in around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, and Tamil, among other Indian languages, had said he could not believe when he first heard that he was being awarded the Padma Bhushan.

In a video message last month, the 73-year-old actor, who made his acting debut in Mrinal Sen's Mrigaya, and has had a career spanning about five decades, said, "After a lot of struggle and hard work, I have finally received such an honour... It is a feeling I can't express. I am dedicating this to all my fans in India and abroad, who have given me unconditional love."

Mithun is among the 17 Padma Bhushan recipients this year.

 

