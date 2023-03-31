Mithila's first tollywood movie Maya’s trailer released

Raajhorshee De's movie 'Maya' is inspired by Shakespeare's 'Macbeth'. Rafiath Rashid Mithila played an important role as the only Bangladeshi actress.

Mithila has received Maitreyee Award for her contribution to acting in both Bengals and Best Supporting Actress for "Maya" at the Telangana Bengali Film Festival in last year. She made her acting debut in Tollywood with this movie. The trailer has also been released. The director has written a screenplay full of thrills and Mithila in the central role, the whole story is progressed by her narration.

In the trailer, Maya created the magic of Shakespeare's Macbeth. The trailer is full of thrills. How did Maya become Mahira? Mithila will tell the story of that fight.

A bunch of stars acted in Rajarshi's previous movie 'Abar Kanchenjunga'. 'Maya' is no exception.

The story begins from the city of Kolkata in 1989, which will end in recent times. Maya tells the story of how a minority woman turns around after being raped and inspires other women to break the shackles of the ongoing patriarchy.

Gaurav Chakraborty, Kamleshwar Mukherjee, Tanushree Chakraborty, Devlina Kumar, Richa Sharma, Anindya Chatterjee and many others acted with Mithila in this star-studded movie.