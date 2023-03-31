Mithila's first tollywood movie Maya’s trailer released

Splash

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 01:21 pm

Mithila's first tollywood movie Maya’s trailer released

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 01:21 pm
A screen from Maya.
A screen from Maya.

Raajhorshee De's movie 'Maya' is inspired by Shakespeare's 'Macbeth'. Rafiath Rashid Mithila played an important role as the only Bangladeshi actress.

Mithila has received Maitreyee Award for her contribution to acting in both Bengals and Best Supporting Actress for "Maya" at the Telangana Bengali Film Festival in last year. She made her acting debut in Tollywood with this movie. The trailer has also been released. The director has written a screenplay full of thrills and Mithila in the central role, the whole story is progressed by her narration.

In the trailer, Maya created the magic of Shakespeare's Macbeth. The trailer is full of thrills. How did Maya become Mahira? Mithila will tell the story of that fight.

A bunch of stars acted in Rajarshi's previous movie 'Abar Kanchenjunga'. 'Maya' is no exception.

The story begins from the city of Kolkata in 1989, which will end in recent times. Maya tells the story of how a minority woman turns around after being raped and inspires other women to break the shackles of the ongoing patriarchy.

Gaurav Chakraborty, Kamleshwar Mukherjee, Tanushree Chakraborty, Devlina Kumar, Richa Sharma, Anindya Chatterjee and many others acted with Mithila in this star-studded movie.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: DW

How German are the British royals?

1h | Panorama
The exterior of the Crown RS Advance is sleek and modern, with a long body, sharp lines and an aggressive front grille. Photo: Akif Hamid

The Toyota Crown RS Advance: The luxury sedan for car enthusiasts

3h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

'If local investors think the regulatory framework is uncertain, foreigners would doubly think so'

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A year on, the country's first transgender UP chairman serves people with humility

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

14h | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

17h | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

4h | TBS Stories
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

5
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend