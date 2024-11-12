Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer teases the end of Ethan Hunt

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning teaser trailer. Photo: Collected
Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning teaser trailer. Photo: Collected

The first Mission Impossible 8 trailer is here, and it makes fans nostalgic and sad at the same time.

Tom Cruise's super spy Ethan Hunt is going on an adventure while defying odds and gravity yet again.

The teaser plays on the nostalgia for the franchise, including footage from the Brian De Palma-directed 1996 film Mission: Impossible, the movie that started it all.

"Our lives are not defined by any one action. Our lives are the sum of our choices. Everything you were, everything you've done, has come to this," says a voice-over in the trailer. Even better, after all the edge-of-the-seat action shots, it ends with Ethan saying, "I need you to trust me one last time." And cue tears for fans.

Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed every movie in the film series since Rogue Nation, is back to helm this film. Initially, Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were shot as Dead Reckoning - Part One and Two, but after the seventh film, the film was retitled. 

Joining Tom are Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Mission Impossible 8 / Tom Cruise / Hollywood

