Mintoo Bhai sad at shutting Paribagh Vater Hotel as he leaves locality

Lubnan Khaleesi
31 July, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 09:27 pm

Disclaimer: This is a work of satire. Any resemblance to any person living or dead is purely coincidental.

Illustration: TBS Creative
Mintoo, 43, does not know what he is going to do next. 

He was forced to shutter his main source of income, a restaurant called "Paribagh Secret Vater Hotel", owing to high rental costs and spiralling prices of essentials. 

"The changing income status of this residential area has seen many of my clients come and go. I am most upset that I, too, must go now," he said. 

According to locals, Mintoo would not only sell plates of rice, fish, chicken, lentils and vegetables on a regular basis, he would also treat others.  

"He would often have guests over, who he insisted stay overnight, and he would also feed them my many delicacies," said local Asad. 

According to him, Mintoo would spend anywhere between Tk1,500-Tk2,000 per week just on guests.

"He was a generous man, hospitable and very caring. Often, I would see him bring bandaged people to his home and feed them," Asad recalled. 

The local also said Mintoo wasn't the only one, many others in his home followed in his footsteps. 

"He was such a trendsetter. Sadly, I heard his business partners reprimanded him over his lavish spending on food. That set the tone for him to eventually leave. He would rather leave than not serve plates of food to people, whether they wanted to eat or not," Jahirul, another local, said. 

Mintoo isn't the only one facing the struggle. 

More than 40% of small enterprises in the country went out of business in the post-Covid era due to harsh economic conditions. 

Restaurants have also been hit hard by dwindling income and raging prices. 

The World Bank's latest Macro Poverty Outlook for Bangladesh, released in April, painted a grim picture: Nearly five lakh Bangladeshis are expected to slip into extreme poverty between FY23 and FY24, surviving on less than $2.15 per day, as inflation will reach 9.6%.

There is hope, however. 

The Master Card Economics Institute (MEI) has forecast that Bangladesh's GDP growth will be 5.8% for FY24 and 5.7% for FY25.

If trickle down works, there may still be financial security for millions like Mintoo.

