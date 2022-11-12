Mim threatens legal action against alleged slander

Actress Bidya Sinha Mim responded in a status on her verified Facebook account just hours after Pori Moni wrote a venomous post about her, accusing her of not "being satisfied with her husband."

"After the phenomenal success of the films 'Poran' and 'Damal', I have been overwhelmed by the response from everyone. The reactions have exceeded my expectations. I can confidently state that this is the time of my life and career. However, currently, some individuals are working to stop me by spreading negativity and rumours about me," reads the Facebook post.

She wrote: "I have never allowed anything to be associated with my professional life that could question my journey. I am aware of my family's values, the environment in which I was raised, and my surroundings, but I am unable to respond to those who make unfounded accusations against me, because I lack the language to do so," the actress wrote.

Mim said she will not hesitate to take legal action against people who "spread rumours" about her.

"But if things get out of hand, I will definitely take legal action against them in accordance with the country's current laws. Additionally, I want to caution my loved ones and well-wishers not to be misled by baseless accusations," Mim added.