Milon to share screen with Mel Gibson in 'Boneyard'

Actor Anisur Rahman Milon has become the first Bangladeshi actor to secure membership in the Hollywood artists' association, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG).

He will also appear in the movies 'Boneyard', where he will co-star with Mel Gibson, and 'Flash It', with a Colombian actress.

The revelation about Milon's SAG membership surfaced when the actor disclosed that he obtained it in May 2022. Asif Akbar, a Bangladeshi-born American director known for directing the film 'MR 9: Do or Die' played a pivotal role in facilitating his entry into this organisation.

About his SAG membership, Milon said that American citizens or those with a valid work permit can become members of SAG.