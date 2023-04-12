Millie Bobby Brown announces engagement to Jake Bongiovi

Millie with fiance Jake Bongiovi. The two dated three years. Photo: Collected.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown has announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi, her boyfriend of 20.

The 19-year-old 'Stranger Things' star posted a picture with Bongiovi with the caption: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all." Milly was seen wearing an engagement ring on her finger.

Her fiancé, Bongiovi is an actor and the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi. He also shared the news on his own page, simply writing "forever" alongside two photos of the couple, reports BBC.

Brown introduced Bongiovi to her followers in June 2021 with a photo of him posted to Instagram. The pair later confirmed they were a couple.

Bongiovi recently landed his second major acting role in a new coming-of-age film 'Rockbottom'.