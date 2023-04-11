Millie Bobby Brown announces engagement to Jake Bongiovi

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 09:30 pm

Millie Bobby Brown announces engagement to Jake Bongiovi

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Actress Millie Bobby Brown has announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi, her boyfriend of two-and-a-half years.

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star posted a picture with Bongiovi with the caption, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all." Milly was seen wearing an engagement ring on her finger.

Her fiancé, Bongiovi, 20, is an actor and the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi. He also shared the news on his own page, simply writing "forever" alongside two photos of the couple, reports BBC.

Brown introduced Bongiovi to her followers in June 2021 with a photo of him posted to Instagram. The pair later confirmed they were a couple.

In another Instagram post in January, Brown called Bongiovi her "partner for life" and posted a string of pictures of the couple together.

The English actress rose to fame as a child star on the smash hit Netflix series Stranger Things, the forthcoming fifth season of which is set to be the show's last.

However, a Stranger Things prequel is set to be staged in London's West End and an animated TV series has also been announced by Netflix.

Bongiovi recently landed his second major acting role in a new coming-of-age film Rockbottom.

