Is Miles Morales going up against Spider-Man 2099 in 'Across the Spider-Verse'?

&#039;Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse&#039; poster. Photo: Collected
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' poster. Photo: Collected

The latest trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' finally sheds some light on the plot of this highly anticipated sequel. Miguel O'hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, may be the villain this time.

Spider-Man 2099 hails from a futuristic version of the Marvel Universe. The world of 2099 is basically a dystopian, cyberpunk version of Miles Morales' current reality. Miguel O'Hara is the head of the genetics programme at the powerful corporation Alchemax.

Miguel is blackmailed by his boss, Tyler Stone and winds up rewriting his own DNA to become half man, half spider. 

He shares most of Peter Parker's powers, including the proportionate strength, speed and agility of a spider. He has other useful powers like the ability to see in the dark and some nasty, venomous fangs.

Miles Morales' Rivalry With Spider-Man 2099

Miguel is the leader of these Spider-People, but he doesn't seem too keen on Miles. Miguel looks to be the antagonist. 

The trailer makes a point of showing just how much Miles echoes Peter Parker in his day-to-day struggles. He's trying to balance school and family life with maintaining a superhero secret identity.

The trailer hints that Miles learns someone close to him is doomed to die.

All of this raises the question of whether Across the Spider-Verse has a traditional supervillain character. 

With this clash between Miles and Miguel, maybe the movie doesn't need a supervillain at all. 

Spider-Man 2099 is all the villain Across the Spider-Verse needs. 

Spiderman / Spider-Verse / Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse / Spider-Man 2099 / Miles Morales

