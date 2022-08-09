Mike Tyson disavows Hulu adaptation of his life story

Mike Tyson has once again publicly expressed his hate for the new Hulu biopic series about his life story.

The retired professional heavyweight boxer doesn't approve of the show which is titled 'Mike', and asserts that the streaming platform "stole" his life story.

Tyson posted his grievances against Hulu and the adaptation via his Instagram profile, sharing two posts with strong words against the company.

One of which reads: "Don't let Hulu fool you. I don't support their story about my life. It's not 1822. It's 2022. They stole my life story and didn't pay me. To Hulu executives, I'm just a n****r they can sell on the auction block."

Hulu will debut the first two of the eight-episode season on 25 August.