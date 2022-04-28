Mike Shinoda talks about the future of Linkin Park

Linkin Park have been on hiatus since the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017.

Mike Shinoda recently updated fans on the status of Linkin Park during one of his regular Twitch streaming sessions on Friday, 22 April. Shinoda revealed that the band members are still in contact and speak every couple of weeks.

Shinoda was recently appointed Community Innovation Advisor of Warner Recorded Music, and is clearly busy amidst all of his own creative endeavours and obligations.

"The only Linkin Park news I have for you is that… Yeah, we talk every few weeks – I talk to the guys, or some of the guys," said Shinoda, adding "And there's no tours, there's no music, there's no albums in the pipeline. Okay, so let me just tell you that. So just keep in your mind that that is not happening."

Shinoda and the band at large have been constantly battling rumours and conjecture that the group is looking for a new singer/frontman since 2019.