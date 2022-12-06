Mickey 17 teaser: Robert Pattinson’s first look in Bong Joon Ho film is out and it’s chilling

Splash

Hindustan Times
06 December, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 01:21 pm

Related News

Mickey 17 teaser: Robert Pattinson’s first look in Bong Joon Ho film is out and it’s chilling

Hindustan Times
06 December, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 01:21 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Robert Pattinson's look from the upcoming sci-fi Mickey 17 has been revealed. The actor stars in Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's next project in the lead role. The film, currently under production, is is directed, produced and written by Bong. It is based on Edward Ashton's novel Mickey 7. 

A new teaser of the film, released on Tuesday, shows the actor, with his eyes closed, lying in some kind of futuristic chamber. As the camera turns and zooms into his face, Robert suddenly opens his eyes. In the film, he will reportedly play a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize a fictional ice world. Each time he 'dies', a new version of himself is generated along with a few of his memories.

Mickey 17 will be the director's first film since Parasite which took home four trophies at the 92nd Academy Awards including Best Picture. It was the first film not in the English language to receive this honour. The film also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo alongside Robert.

The film is produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, Dooho Choi and Bong. Oscar-nominated director of photography Darius Khondji, Oscar-nominated production designer Fiona Crombie, Oscar-nominated editor Jinmo Yang are part of the behind the camera talent of the film. Parasite composer Jae-il Jung returns to collaborate with Bong for the upcoming film.

Mickey 17 will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures on 24 March  2024. Robert will return as Bruce Wayne aka Batman in the sequel of his 2022 film The Batman, which was directed Matt Revees. He made his film debut as popular Hogwarts student Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

 

 

 

Robert Pattinson / Mickey 17 / Bong Joon Ho

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pastryarchy&#039;s cheapest desserts, the lemon meringue tarts, go for Tk300, and the most expensive item on their menu, a custom glazed mousse box, goes for Tk3,600. Photo: Courtesy

Pastryarchy: Baking a profitable business model in an overcrowded industry

1h | Panorama
Stadium 974, built with recycled shipping containers, is the first stadium designed for the World Cup that can be dismantled. Photo: Collected

Architectural marvels at the Qatar World Cup 

3h | Habitat
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The state of our foreign reserves: Separating myth from reality

4h | Panorama
Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

15h | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

15h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

17h | Videos
Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

3
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup