Michael Jai White, Matt Passmore and Frank Grillo are amongst the star-studded cast of MR-9

Asif Akbar's upcoming spy thriller 'MR-9' will be starring a star-studded cast of Bangladeshi and international actors.

The cast includes Michael Jai White (The Dark Knight), Matt Passmore (Jigsaw), Frank Grillo (Captain America), ABM Sumon (Dhaka), Sakshi Pradhan (Poison), Niko Foster (Army Of One), Omi Vaidya (3 Idiots), Oleg Prudius (Wolf Warrior 2), Jackie Siegel (The Queen of Versailles), Anisur Rahman Milon and Shahidul Alam Sachchu.

'MR-9' is an adaptation of 'Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar' by late novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain. Sumon will star as secret agent Rana, code name MR-9 of CounterIntelligence Agency, and it is rumoured that Grillo will portray the role of the antagonist. The plot, however, is being kept under wraps.

The movie is being shot at Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Dhaka. The film is being jointly produced by Bangladeshi production company Jaaz Multimedia and LA-based Al Bravo Films, and will be available in both Bangla and English upon release.