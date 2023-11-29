Michael Douglas honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award in India

Michael Douglas receiving the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award in India. Photo: Collected
Michael Douglas receiving the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award in India. Photo: Collected

Veteran Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas was honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India as it came to a close on Tuesday.

The two-time Academy Award winner, 79, said he was "humbled" and with everything going on in the world, the festival was "a reminder of the magic of moviemaking."

"Cinema is one of the few mediums that has the power to unite and transform us. It transcends divisions, whether that be geography, race language and even time," he said in his acceptance speech.

"Today our global language of cinema is more meaningful than ever," Douglas added.

"Endless Borders," an Iranian film directed by Abbas Amini, won the Golden Peacock for best film at the festival held annually in coastal Goa, India's scenic tourist hotspot.

"The film is about how complicated physical borders might be yet nothing can be more complicated than the emotional and moral borders that you impose upon yourself," the jury said in its citation.

The film is about an exiled Iranian teacher in a poor village on the border of Afghanistan and Iran who becomes acquainted with a family fleeing Afghanistan under threat from the Taliban.

"In the context of what's happening in the world right now, with the amazing conflicts that are going on, with the wars at our borders, it is very important to tell our stories," said Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, the chair of the international jury who's directed movies including "Elizabeth" and the "Naatu Naatu" from the blockbuster Telugu-language action epic "RRR" and best short documentary "The Elephant Whisperers," which streamed on Netflix.

The Indian government, which organizes the festival, has announced a new incentive plan for foreign film productions to boost global collaborations.

Douglas said Indian films were reaching a global audience thanks to the digital revolution and streaming services.

"Whatever country you are in, good moviemaking is usually about something personal to your country, and then realizing that it has an international message. Everything is in the material and you have to make it for yourself," he said during a session earlier Tuesday.

