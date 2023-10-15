Michael Caine announces retirement from acting after The Great Escaper

British actor Sir Michael Caine has announced his retirement from acting at the age of 90.

In a new interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the Academy Award-winning actor confirmed he has retired from acting, following the release of his latest film The Great Escaper.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Michael said, "I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well I am now. I've figured, I've had a picture where I've played the lead and had incredible reviews... What am I going to do that will beat this?"

His last film role culminated in the British–French drama starring Glenda Jackson. It is based on the true-life story of a British World War II veteran, who 'broke out' of his nursing home to attend the 70th anniversary D-Day commemorations in France, in June 2014. The story is based on that of Bernard Jordan, who was 89 years old when he made his journey to France. The Great Escaper was to be Glenda Jackson's last, as she died in June 2023, about nine months after she finished filming her part.

Michael Caine's announcement comes a month after an interview with The Telegraph, where Michael described The Great Escaper as probably his last film. He said, "I was so happy to do it. I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it's so beautifully written... With Covid-19 and all that, I hadn't done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it – and had such a wonderful time. I am bloody 90 now, and I can't walk properly and all that. I sort of am retired now."

Michael is one of the most revered Hollywood actors. He has appeared in more than 160 films and is considered a British film icon, is known for films such as The Italian Job (1969), and Battle of Britain (1969), Get Carter (1971), The Last Valley (1971), The Man Who Would Be King (1975), The Eagle Has Landed (1976) and A Bridge Too Far (1977). He has won two Academy Awards for his work on Hannah and his Sisters and The Cider House Rules. He also portrayed Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy (2005–2012).