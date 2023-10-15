Michael Caine announces retirement from acting after The Great Escaper

Splash

Hindustan Times
15 October, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 11:06 am

Related News

Michael Caine announces retirement from acting after The Great Escaper

Hindustan Times
15 October, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 11:06 am
FILE PHOTO: Actor Sir Michael Caine arrives at the world premiere of King of Thieves in London, Britain, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/James Akena/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Actor Sir Michael Caine arrives at the world premiere of King of Thieves in London, Britain, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/James Akena/File Photo

British actor Sir Michael Caine has announced his retirement from acting at the age of 90. 

In a new interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the Academy Award-winning actor confirmed he has retired from acting, following the release of his latest film The Great Escaper.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Michael said, "I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well I am now. I've figured, I've had a picture where I've played the lead and had incredible reviews... What am I going to do that will beat this?"

His last film role culminated in the British–French drama starring Glenda Jackson. It is based on the true-life story of a British World War II veteran, who 'broke out' of his nursing home to attend the 70th anniversary D-Day commemorations in France, in June 2014. The story is based on that of Bernard Jordan, who was 89 years old when he made his journey to France. The Great Escaper was to be Glenda Jackson's last, as she died in June 2023, about nine months after she finished filming her part.

Michael Caine's announcement comes a month after an interview with The Telegraph, where Michael described The Great Escaper as probably his last film. He said, "I was so happy to do it. I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it's so beautifully written... With Covid-19 and all that, I hadn't done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it – and had such a wonderful time. I am bloody 90 now, and I can't walk properly and all that. I sort of am retired now."

Michael is one of the most revered Hollywood actors. He has appeared in more than 160 films and is considered a British film icon, is known for films such as The Italian Job (1969), and Battle of Britain (1969), Get Carter (1971), The Last Valley (1971), The Man Who Would Be King (1975), The Eagle Has Landed (1976) and A Bridge Too Far (1977). He has won two Academy Awards for his work on Hannah and his Sisters and The Cider House Rules. He also portrayed Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy (2005–2012). 

Michael Caine / actor Michael Caine / Michael Caine retirement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

23m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

6h | TBS World