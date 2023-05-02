Met Gala 2023 at a glance

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is once again back with its annual Met Gala which is considered to be one of the largest fashion events.

This year's theme was a tribute to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

The event is known for its star star-studded guest list and their extravagant outfits.

Doja Cat poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," in New York City, New York, May 1, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Janelle Monae. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor Jared Leto dressed as Lagerfeld's cat. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Attendees were invited to dress "in honour of Karl" for the event's "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme.

Lagerfeld oversaw some of the most well-known fashion houses in the world for many years, including Chanel and Fendi.