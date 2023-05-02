Met Gala 2023 at a glance
The Metropolitan Museum of Art is once again back with its annual Met Gala which is considered to be one of the largest fashion events.
This year's theme was a tribute to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.
The event is known for its star star-studded guest list and their extravagant outfits.
Attendees were invited to dress "in honour of Karl" for the event's "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme.
Lagerfeld oversaw some of the most well-known fashion houses in the world for many years, including Chanel and Fendi.