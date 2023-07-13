'Meraj Fokirer Ma' to be staged at Shilpakala on Abdullah Al-Mamun’s birthday

Today is celebrated playwright-director-actor Abdullah Al Mamun's 81st birthday. To commemorate the occasion, his established group, 'Theatre Art Unit', has organized a memorial lecture by Abdullah Al Mamun at 4:30 PM in the seminar room of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. This year's guest speaker is renowned actress and Member of Parliament, Suborna Mustafa.

As a part of the celebration the National Theater will stage Mamun's popular play 'Meraj Fokirer Ma' at 7 pm.

Written and directed by Abdullah Al Mamun, this theatrical production will mark its 205th performance.

The play features a talented cast, including Ferdousi Majumdar, Tofa Hossain, Ramendu Majumdar, Shekanul Islam Shahi, Apurbo Ahsan, Tropa Majumdar, Khurshid Alam, Jowardar Saif, Kalyan Choudhury, Rashidul Aowal Shawon, Tanjum Ara Polly, and Robin Bosak Promukh.

'Meraj Fokirer Ma' is a powerful artistic protest against social prejudice. This play has received widespread acclaim in various locations across India and Bangladesh, solidifying its place in the theater scene.