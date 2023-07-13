'Meraj Fokirer Ma' to be staged at Shilpakala on Abdullah Al-Mamun’s birthday

Splash

TBS Report
13 July, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2023, 11:00 am

'Meraj Fokirer Ma' to be staged at Shilpakala on Abdullah Al-Mamun’s birthday

TBS Report
13 July, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2023, 11:00 am
&#039;Meraj Fokirer Ma&#039; to be staged at Shilpakala on Abdullah Al-Mamun’s birthday

Today is celebrated playwright-director-actor Abdullah Al Mamun's 81st birthday. To commemorate the occasion, his established group, 'Theatre Art Unit', has organized a memorial lecture by Abdullah Al Mamun at 4:30 PM in the seminar room of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. This year's guest speaker is renowned actress and Member of Parliament, Suborna Mustafa.

As a part of the celebration the National Theater will stage Mamun's popular play 'Meraj Fokirer Ma' at 7 pm. 

Written and directed by Abdullah Al Mamun, this theatrical production will mark its 205th performance.

The play features a talented cast, including Ferdousi Majumdar, Tofa Hossain, Ramendu Majumdar, Shekanul Islam Shahi, Apurbo Ahsan, Tropa Majumdar, Khurshid Alam, Jowardar Saif, Kalyan Choudhury, Rashidul Aowal Shawon, Tanjum Ara Polly, and Robin Bosak Promukh.

'Meraj Fokirer Ma' is a powerful artistic protest against social prejudice. This play has received widespread acclaim in various locations across India and Bangladesh, solidifying its place in the theater scene.

 

Meraj Fokirer Ma / Abdullah Al-Mamun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

By 12 pm, Fakirapool to Kakrail and the surrounding areas were jam-packed with BNP activists. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Infighting, enthusiasm and poor signal: Inside the highly anticipated AL-BNP rallies

3h | Panorama
Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

1d | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

1d | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP is conspiring to come to power with the help of foreigners

BNP is conspiring to come to power with the help of foreigners

13h | TBS Today
The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

14h | TBS SPORTS
Shakib at the new milestone club

Shakib at the new milestone club

18h | TBS SPORTS
Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

20h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar