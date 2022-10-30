Mehreen releases Lucky Akhand's 'She Gaaner Pakhi'

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 12:11 pm

Mehreen. Photo: Courtesy
Popstar Mehreen has released her latest single 'She Gaaner Pakhi' today, a song originally written and composed by the legendary late Lucky Akhand. The track will include a music video and will be available for streaming on Mehreen's YouTube channel.

"I was working on this for a long time. I am honoured to be able to sing one of Lucky bhai's compositions. He was everybody's favourite! His untimely death was a big loss for our music industry. I pray and hope that he is in a better place right now, wherever he may be," said Mehreen to The Business Standard. 

"I always take a bit of time when it comes to producing new songs. I can't work when I'm rushed. This song of Lucky bhai has always been a favourite of mine," she added. 

