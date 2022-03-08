Mehazabien, Nazia to debut on Hoichoi with ‘Sabrina’

Splash

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 07:27 pm

Related News

Mehazabien, Nazia to debut on Hoichoi with ‘Sabrina’

'Sabrina' showcase a string of familiar issues that binds every woman across society

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 07:27 pm
Sabrina. Photo: Courtesy
Sabrina. Photo: Courtesy

Popular actor Mehazabien Chowdhury and Nazia Haque Orsha are gearing up for their debut on OTT platform Hoichoi with the women-centric show "Sabrina."

Hoichoi dropped the first teaser of the powerful women-centric content at a grand ceremony on Tuesday, 8 March on the occasion of International Women's Day, reads a press release.

Sabrina showcase a string of familiar issues that binds every woman across society.

After the huge success of "Mohanogor" celebrated director Ashfaque Nipun made another Hoichoi original, "Sabrina."

"Narrating a story that is socially relevant and has the power to make an impact on the minds of people is something very important to me. Creating Sabrina, was a journey that will be special in multiple ways, from making a female protagonist story which is yet very rare in this circuit to having a powerful cast in the lead and working with Hoichoi once again, it was incredible," said the director.

The teaser included the first look of Mehazabien and Nazia.

Mehazabien Chowdhury, while speaking about the series and her first work for Hoichoi, said, "Sabrina is a story that is not only relevant but also needs to reach the people. As an actor, I always search for scripts that deal with the feelings of a woman in-depth and coincidentally Sabrina is a series that addresses and upholds the story of not just one but every woman. I am thankful to Ashfaque Nipun and Hoichoi for giving me this challenging role of Sabrina."

"This is the first time I am working with Hoichoi and it was an absolute delight to be a part of the Hoichoi universe. I am eagerly waiting for the people to see Sabrina and hoping that people love the series," she added.

The show also stars Intekhab Dinar, Hasan Masood, Runa Khan, Yash Rohan, Dr Ejajul Islam and Faruk Ahmed in pivotal roles. 

Sabrina / Hoichoi / Mehazabein Chowdhury / Nazia Haque Orsha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bolstering Ukrainian resistance would mean a stronger NATO military posture in Eastern Europe to deter Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Aiding a Ukrainian insurgency would be painful and costly  

6h | Panorama
Tanneries can learn from the RMG sector by complying with the requirements of environment and labour safety. Photo: Mumit M

‘DoE has been made helpless by design’ 

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

These 7 brands dominated people’s lives. And then they petered out…

10h | Panorama
The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

1h | Videos
Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

2h | Videos
Fuel price shooting up in US

Fuel price shooting up in US

2h | Videos
How to care for succulents and keep them alive

How to care for succulents and keep them alive

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market