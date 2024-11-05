Mehazabien Chowdhury's 'Priyo Maloti' to premire at Cairo Int'l Film Festival

Priyo Maloti poster. Photo: Collected
Priyo Maloti poster. Photo: Collected

Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury starrer 'Priyo Maloti' is set to premiere in the prestigious Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF).

"My second feature film Priyo Maloti has been officially selected for the world premiere at the prestigious Cairo International Film Festival 2024, which will take place in Cairo, Egypt, in mid-November," wrote Mehazabien on a Facebook status on 4 November. 

She added, "This is a huge achievement for us, and a matter of great pride for the entire team. We never imagined that a story based on Bangladesh would resonate so significantly on an international stage. This is a monumental success for our team."

The actress also said after the world premiere they plan to release the film across Bangladesh. 

Director by Shankha Dasgupta, the film also featured Nader Chowdhury.

