Mehazabein, Nazia to debut on Hoichoi with ‘Sabrina’

Sabrina. Photo: Courtesy

Popular actor Mehazabein Chowdhury and Nazia Haque Orsha are gearing up for their debut on OTT platform Hoichoi with the women-centric show "Sabrina."

Hoichoi dropped the first teaser of the powerful women-centric content at a grand ceremony on Tuesday, 8 March on the occasion of International Women's Day, reads a press release.

Video of Sabrina (সাবরিনা) | Teaser | Mehazabien, Nazia Haque Orsha | Ashfaque Nipun | This Mar | hoichoi

Sabrina showcase a string of familiar issues that binds every woman across society.

After the huge success of "Mohanogor" celebrated director Ashfaque Nipun made another Hoichoi original, "Sabrina."

"Narrating a story that is socially relevant and has the power to make an impact on the minds of people is something very important to me. Creating Sabrina, was a journey that will be special in multiple ways, from making a female protagonist story which is yet very rare in this circuit to having a powerful cast in the lead and working with Hoichoi once again, it was incredible," said the director.

The teaser included the first look of Mehazabien and Nazia.

Mehazabien Chowdhury, while speaking about the series and her first work for Hoichoi, said, "Sabrina is a story that is not only relevant but also needs to reach the people. As an actor, I always search for scripts that deal with the feelings of a woman in-depth and coincidentally Sabrina is a series that addresses and upholds the story of not just one but every woman. I am thankful to Ashfaque Nipun and Hoichoi for giving me this challenging role of Sabrina."

"This is the first time I am working with Hoichoi and it was an absolute delight to be a part of the Hoichoi universe. I am eagerly waiting for the people to see Sabrina and hoping that people love the series," she added.

The show also stars Intekhab Dinar, Hasan Masood, Runa Khan, Yash Rohan, Dr Ejajul Islam and Faruk Ahmed in pivotal roles.